State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $407.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

