Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 163.0% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

