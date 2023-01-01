Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.