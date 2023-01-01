Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $245,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

