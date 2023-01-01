Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $171.38. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

