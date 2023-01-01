Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.