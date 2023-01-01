Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

