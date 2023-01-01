Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 107,108 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

