Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.90 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $147.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

