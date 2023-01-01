Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Universal Display worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 864.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Universal Display by 2,268.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 372,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

