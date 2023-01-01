Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 20,104 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

