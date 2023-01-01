Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

