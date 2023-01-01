My Personal CFO LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

