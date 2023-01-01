JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 28,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.