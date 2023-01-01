Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 477 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.