Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.