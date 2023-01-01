Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,161 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

