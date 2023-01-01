First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

