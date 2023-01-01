First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

