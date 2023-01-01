FAS Wealth Partners Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

