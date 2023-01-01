FAS Wealth Partners Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

