Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

