Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

