Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.