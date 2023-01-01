Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92.

