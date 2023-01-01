Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $284.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

