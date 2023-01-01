Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

SWK opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.