Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 48,843 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

