Derbend Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

