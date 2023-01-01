CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,700 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

