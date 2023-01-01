Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

