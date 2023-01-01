Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.