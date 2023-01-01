Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

