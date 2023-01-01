Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.