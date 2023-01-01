Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.