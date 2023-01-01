Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27,161.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 362,871 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 77,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

