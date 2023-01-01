AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.