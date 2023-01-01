Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

AEE stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

