Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

