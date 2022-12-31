ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

