Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $23,286,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 196,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

