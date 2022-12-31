West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.