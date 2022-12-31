Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

