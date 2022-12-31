Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 689,147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 57.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $273,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.