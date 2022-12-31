Security National Bank Buys 8,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,736.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,834.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,878.4% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after buying an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

