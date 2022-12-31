Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 907,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.