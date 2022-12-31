Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,006 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

