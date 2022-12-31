Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

