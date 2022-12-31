Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 186,686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,078.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,686 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

