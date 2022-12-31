Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

